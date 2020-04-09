NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nissan Stadium is going blue on Thursday night to honor the men and women on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
One World Trade Center and Madison Square Garden in New York City as well as Millennium Monument in Chicago and L.A. are some famous buildings participated in the #LightItBlue event.
The Nissan Stadium will be lit up blue with a special thank you graphic on video boards throughout the building. The light show will start at 7:30 p.m. and last until midnight.
The idea started in the United Kingdom and was organized in the U.S. by leaders from the event and entertainment industry.
