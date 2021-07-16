NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Office of Emergency Management confirmed that the COVID-19 community assessment center at Nissan Stadium will be ending operations on Friday. 

Starting Friday, COVID-19 testing at Nissan Stadium will no longer be an option, as the city looks to ready the venue for the start of the NFL season and other future events. 

Metro Public Health will continue to offer pop-up vaccination clinics throughout the community, and will continue to conduct COVID-19 testing at the former Kmart location on Murfreesboro Pike. 

Metro Health says while operating at the former Kmart site, Meharry Medical College averaged more than 500 tests per week — this in addition to testing within the health care system.  

The former Kmart testing and vaccination site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., unless otherwise noted. 

Testing in Middle Tennessee also remains available at local pharmacies, grocery stores and primary care physicians. 

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.