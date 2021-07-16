NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Office of Emergency Management confirmed that the COVID-19 community assessment center at Nissan Stadium will be ending operations on Friday.

Starting Friday, COVID-19 testing at Nissan Stadium will no longer be an option, as the city looks to ready the venue for the start of the NFL season and other future events.

On this final day for our ⁦@NissanStadium⁩ assessment site, I would never have imagined that when I took this picture on opening day 3/30/20, it would operate for 16 months and test >153k. I am grateful to all of our partners and our entire community. pic.twitter.com/DSOC7zG59T — Alex Jahangir (@alexjahangir) July 16, 2021

Metro Public Health will continue to offer pop-up vaccination clinics throughout the community, and will continue to conduct COVID-19 testing at the former Kmart location on Murfreesboro Pike.

Metro Health says while operating at the former Kmart site, Meharry Medical College averaged more than 500 tests per week — this in addition to testing within the health care system.

The former Kmart testing and vaccination site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Testing in Middle Tennessee also remains available at local pharmacies, grocery stores and primary care physicians.