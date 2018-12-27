What a whirlwind it's going to be at Nissan Stadium the next few days.
After the final whistle blows in Friday’s Music City Bowl, it's all hands on deck to flip the stadium and get ready for the Titans and Colts on Sunday night. That game, you'll see only on Channel 4!
It’s a serious undertaking to make all this happen. The Titans and crews at Nissan Stadium want everything to be perfect.
Two games, two days apart from each other means a very quick turnaround.
Normally, it takes about 72 hours to clean Nissan Stadium after an event and prep it for the next one. But this weekend, they'll have to get the same amount of work done in 48 hours!
Bob Flynn is VP of facilities and game day operations with the Tennessee Titans.
“We’re going to have 120,000 people in here Friday and Sunday,” Flynn said.
Flynn is thankful the conditions for Friday’s bowl game looks favorable and that the field shouldn't get torn up too much.
The tarp stays on the field up to two hours before the bowl game, and on the field until 90 minutes before kickoff of the Titans game.
Needless to say, Flynn’s been keeping an eye on the forecast for Sunday night...
“I look at it every day – five, six, seven times a day. With an outdoor venue, it affects you so much,” said Flynn.
“They'll go out and put sand in all the divots from the previous game,” Flynn explains. “(Teams will) still chew up the middle, but if it was rainy and wet, it'd be really bad. This field drains nicely though.
Of course the big task is "flipping" the field, and changing it from a college regulation turf, to an NFL field ready for a 7:20 Sunday night kickoff on WSMV.
“After the game, we're going to take out the end zones, both end zones. We'll put in both end zones. We'll take out the center logo. We'll take out the Music City Bowl logo. We'll put in the NFL marks, put our logo in the middle. We'll have to repaint the whole field. They'll paint new end zones, new sidelines,” said Flynn. “They'll be here right after the game. They'll probably paint all the way up to Sunday morning.”
They also have to flip the stadium for concessions.
“We'll have deliveries coming in Saturday mornings of pizza dough, beer, everything. As the trucks are coming out, we'll have TV trucks going out and NBC trucks coming in. It's quite a little dance downstairs,” Flynn explains.
They want the field to look and play its absolute best with this showcase game.
“The field will be good,” said Flynn. “It's Sunday night. It's the last game of the NFL regular season. It's going to be a big crowd. We're expecting our biggest crowd of the year, so if I can ask one thing, come here early. Be here early, be loud.”
Another reminder for folks coming down to the game, well over 40,000 people are going to be trying to make their way through 80 security screening devices about 30 minutes before kickoff.
It's going to take a while to get through those checkpoints, if you want to get in your seats in time for kickoff - make your way inside early.
For info on tickets, which are going fast, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.