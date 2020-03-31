SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) -- Although Nissan has halted production at their North American facilities, they have activity at the Smyrna plant.
The company announced Tuesday that they have utilized their manufacturing and engineering expertise to begin 3D printing headbands and protective face shields for local healthcare centers for the staff working on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.
The company is already in production of the material, at both their Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant, as well as their powertrain plant in Decherd.
The company says by April 3rd they will have produced more than 3,000 face shields, and production and assembly of them can continue at 1,000 shields per week.
“Nissan is proud to be in Tennessee and we're tapping into our spirit of innovation to help local healthcare workers who need more protective gear now,” said Parul Bajaj, senior manager, Philanthropy, Nissan North America, Inc. “We’ve happy that our 3D printers offer the manufacturing flexibility that enable us to help protect people working in the medical community.”
Nissan is also taking enhanced safety precautions that include sanitizing measures where the shields are being produced.
Nissan’s Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant produces more vehicles than any other plant in North America, including the Altima, Maxima, LEAF, Pathfinder, Rogue and INFINITI QX60.
Nissan Decherd Powertrain Plant is one of the highest-volume powertrain plants in the U.S., with capacity to assemble 1.4 million engines annually.
