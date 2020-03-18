FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -- A spokesperson with Nissan North America has confirmed to News4 that they are ceasing operations in their facilities, over the concern of the spreading COVID-19 coronavirus.
Nissan joins a growing list of automakers shuttering operations across North America, in efforts to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Operations will be suspended March 20th through April 6th to boost containment efforts where possible around the virus.
Currently Nissan says they haven't had any cases of COVID-19 coronavirus at any Nissan facility.
Earlier reports say GM, Ford, Fiat-Chrysler, and Hyundai all set plans in place to shut down factories, and leaving nearly two hundred thousand hourly workers jobless.
Nissan says that employees who are deemed business essential will implement enhanced safety measures.
Nissan has advised News4 that, as of this writing, this only affects their North American operations.
Along with Nissan North America's headquarters located in Franklin, they operate an auto factory in Smyrna, south of Nashville, where more than 8,000 are employed.
In Smyrna they produce over 640,000 vehicles annually, the highest output of any of their North American facilities, and build six models: Altima, Maxima, Pathfinder, Leaf, Rogue, and Infiniti QX60.
Nissan also operates two other Tennessee plants in Decherd for the Nissan and Infiniti brands, along with Canton Mississippi assembly plant.
They operate business operations from multiple offices across the United States and Canada.
