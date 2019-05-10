MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Nissan employees made a big impact on the lives of more than 200 families on Friday.
Workers from Nissan’s Smyrna manufacturing plant joined forces with Greenhouse Ministries to host a Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry.
A mobile pantry is large-scale, one-day distribution of food to individuals and families in need.
“I’ve been working at Nissan and I feel blessed beyond blessed,” said Bozwonna Rippy, a production technician at the plant. “I just love to be a part of the Nissan family.”
“Our family has been homeless before when you house burned down, so I just wanted to come out and help the community just as they did for us when our house burned down,” said Zachary Shelton, versatility supervisor.
Nissan employees helped provide about two weeks of groceries to 250 families in need, sorting and distributing about 20,000 pounds of food.
