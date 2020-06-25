RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Nissan employees designed 12 face shields for the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office's horses serving its Mounted Patrol.
According to a release, Sgt. James Holloway and Major Steve Spence talked about needing shields for horses. This prompted Spence to ask Capt. Britt Reed if he knew anyone at Nissan who could create the equipment.
Reed then asked Tim Slate, his brother-in-law and Nissan's director of quality assurance, who consulted with Tim Fallon, director of trim and chassis assembly to make the product.
Nissan employees had previously made 53,000 face shields for nurses and first responders, but had to do their fair share of adjusting in order to make a face shield fit on a horse's head.
“These (face shields) are the biggest thing we made outside manufacturing,” chassis supervisor Neal White said. “They were excited.”
Patrol horse Randy appeared curious when White and Nissan quality manager Bob Gray attached a proactive face shield on Randy's head.
"He seems to tolerate it," Gray said as he watched Randy's reaction.
Sgt. Holloway said Randy and his fellow horses will be able to adapt since the face shields are clear and transparent. He also said he and his fellow Mounted Patrol Unit officers were excited about the new face shields.
"If we are in a crowd control situation, the shields will protect the horses’ noses and faces," Holloway said.
Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh also thanked Nissan for their efforts.
"We appreciate Nissan employees for taking the interest and the time to create the face shields that will offer protection for our horses," he said. "It shows what a cooperative effort does in our community when we all come together and work for the common good."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.