CDC confirms second US Wuhan coronavirus case

A second case of Wuhan coronavirus in the United States has been identified in Chicago, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a press briefing. A podium with the logo for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on October 5, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA. (WSMV) - The ninth case of Coronavirus has been confirmed in the US according to the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department. 

The Health Department received confirmation on Saturday from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) that an adult male resident of the county had tested positive for the virus.

The man that tested positive just recently traveled to Wuhan, China and became ill upon returning home.

He was never deemed sick enough to require hospitalization, but was seen at a local clinic and hospital for his illness.

The Health Department wants the general public to know that even with this new case, the risk to the public remains low because the patient remained at home. 

The CDC is urging anyone with respiratory symptoms, such as a cough, sore throat, or fever, should stay home, practice proper cough etiquette and hand hygiene, and limit their contact with other people.

 

