A young student's doing big things to help people understand dyslexia. The kid's making it happen with the help of a big sister and her friends.
"I prayed for a little brother, actually," said Columbia Central High student Madison Reese. "I got him! We just grew up, and I love him to death."
"You gonna let me watch it? Or is it just gonna be you?" Madison asked, sitting next to her nine-year-old little brother, Ethan.
"Yeah. It's just gonna be me," laughed Ethan, holding an iPad playing a YouTube video.
Ethan has dyslexia, the most common learning disability.
Madison and a group of friends have created a video with Ethan holding up a series of cards. On one part of the card is a sentence. Above it is Ethan's writing of the sentence. The contrast shows the spelling difficulties many people with dyslexia experience.
One line reads, 'When I cannot keep up with my classmates, I feel confused.'
Madison and some Columbia Central High friends including Kaylea Calhoun and Hannah Boaz are behind the project.
Along with the video, they've created a page to help teachers get answers about dyslexia, while shirts have been sold for the girls to get books on the subject for school libraries.
"I'm actually dyslexic as well," said Kaylea. "I have problems with math and numbers and certain letters. I think it's a great opportunity for people to understand what it is. Children like her brother are going to learn properly and get to understand things a lot better than I do."
"Teachers are not aware of children with dyslexia," said Joseph Brown Elementary teacher Jennifer Fleming.
Fleming is also Ethan's tutor.
"They go back to they can't spell, that they're lazy or they're not smart," she said. "It's just so different from that."
"You know there's a lot of people watching YouTube, so you never know how many people you can get to," said Ethan. "It's best not to think about things like that!"
As the reach of the video grows, Madison's proud of that little brother she prayed for who's telling people dyslexia is not an ugly word.
"I love him," she said. "I couldn't ask for a better brother."
Ethan's video can be found a https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DRtT1mF8vhw
