Missing 9 year old

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police are working to locate a nine-year-old runaway Saturday.

Officials said via Twitter they are looking for Trevonta Page, 9, who left his home in Churchill Crossing in Madison at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Police described him as wearing a red jacket and jeans. He had also run away earlier this month.

Anyone with information is asked to call (615)862-8600.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.