NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police are working to locate a nine-year-old runaway Saturday.
MNPD officers are working to locate 9 yr old runaway Trevonta Page who left his Churchill Crossing home in Madison at 11 a.m. today and has not returned. He is wearing a red jacket & jeans. He ran away earlier this month as well. See Trevonta? Pls call 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/a3dDHnGmqR— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 13, 2022
Officials said via Twitter they are looking for Trevonta Page, 9, who left his home in Churchill Crossing in Madison at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Police described him as wearing a red jacket and jeans. He had also run away earlier this month.
Anyone with information is asked to call (615)862-8600.
