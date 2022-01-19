Greene County deputy Bryan Shelton was driving an ambulance with an opioid overdose patient in the back when he, himself, became exposed from residue on the seat.
"I started having chest pains," said Shelton. "It wasn’t bad, but it was there. I got four miles down the road and started having trouble breathing."
It's stories like Shelton's that Wendy Pea, with the United Way is tired of hearing.
"It's scary. It's frustrating that it's so difficult to deal with," said Pea.
And Pea said she's determined to do something about it.
"Being able to prevent it on the front end is key," said Pea.
Pea lives in Greene county, one of the nine recently chosen to get a new anti-drug coalition with help from a $500,000 grant.
"Tennessee is desperate for drug prevention," said Brian Sullivan with Prevention Alliance of Tennessee.
The new coalitions are in Meigs, Morgan, Cannon, Macon, Campbell, Greene, Benton and Hardin counties where experts say there is a serious lack of resources.
"You are miles from any type of hospital. We know from a recent story that you just did, there's a counseling shortage in the state of Tennessee," said Sullivan.
As for their focus, the will be doing things like talking to students and hosting overdose response training sessions and prescription drug take back events.
"Because if we can stop addiction before it starts, if we can get teens and schools and churches and communities on board to say, 'I want to be drug free,' then that can cut down on overdoses in the future," said Sullivan.
Because of this grant there will now be coalitions in 71 of Tennessee's 95 counties.
