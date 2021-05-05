RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Nine schools in Rutherford County have been accepted into a two-year training program to become "Trauma-informed" schools.

Become "trauma-informed" means that schools that complete the program will be more equipped to recognize and provide aid to students suffering from a variety of mental health issues.

Behavior Support Specialist for Rutherford County Schools, Pamela Parker said schools faulty and staff members of these schools will be more prepared to meet the different needs and experiences students bring to school with them.

We know many of our students come to us with multiple, stressful experiences in their lives." Pamela Parker, Behavior Support Specialist for Rutherford County Schools

Parker said students could be experiencing a death in the family, incarnated parents, chronic health issues and, other traumatic events that they carry with them.

"Research shows us that while these issues impact children differently and to varying degrees, they can affect brain development and children's ability to form nurturing, positive relationships and ultimately benefit from their school experience," Parker said.

BBB warns about tutoring scam These days lots of people are considering hiring a tutor.

Each school participating in the two-year training program will send up to five faculty members who will bring the skills and training they learn back to their respective campuses.

The nine schools include Holloway High School, John Colemon Elementary, LaVergne Lake Elementary, Oakland Middle School, Rocky Fork Elementary, Rocky Fork Middle School, Rutherford County Virtual School, Smyrna Elementary, and Smyrna Primary.