The war on opioids has come down hard on some Midstate doctors. It's part of a take-down in several states.
The Department of Justice is targeting doctors and nurse practitioners, for illegally prescribing and dispensing dangerous narcotics.
The Justice Department is calling it the single largest prescription opioid law enforcement operation in U.S. history. Nine people are facing charges in the Midstate, four nurse practitioners, a pharmacist and four doctors.
One of the doctors is from Nashville, Dr. Timothy Abbott, a South Nashville Podiatrist. Abbott is charged with seven counts of prescribing a controlled substance without a legitimate medical purpose. His office is closed, a notice about the take-down informing patients, was attached to his door.
The three other Midstate doctors charged are Lawrence Valdez of Hendersonville, Bowdoin Smith of Carthage, and Darrell Rinehart, formerly of Columbia, now an Indiana resident.
Brent Cooper, the District Attorney General for the 22nd Judicial District, which includes Columbia where Dr. Rinehart practiced medicine, says the indictments send a strong message.
"If your violating the standard of care that all doctors are aware of, and just recklessly prescribing opioids purely for profit, there are going to be consequences," said Cooper.
DEA and FBI agents fanned out across the Midstate, arresting the doctors and nurses named in the indictments, the TBI, and two Tennessee judicial drug task forces were also involved.
