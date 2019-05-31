SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - A run three years in the making was held on Friday night.
The Smyrna community honored former Blue Angels pilot Capt. Jeff Kuss ahead of the groups return to Tennessee.
June 2, 2016, will forever be one of the most tragic moments in Smyrna.
Kuss crashed his plane during a practice run before the Great Tennessee Air Show and died in the crash.
A night run was held around the memorial built in his honor on Friday night.
The Blue Angels return to Smyrna next weekend for the first time since the tragic incident.
