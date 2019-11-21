NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nurses at TriStar Summit Hospital made little turkey outfits for babies in the NICU.
The nurses decided on the cute gesture as all of the babies in the NICU will be on the hospital for Thanksgiving. The NICU nurses said they wanted the little ones to have the best holiday possible since they will be spending it away from home.
"They did this so we could bring Thanksgiving to our babies here over the next week so we can celebrate the holiday in the hospital," Associate Chief Nursing Officer Heather Stafford said. "I think it just brings light to the connection our nurses develop with our patients and they want them to have the best holiday season given that they'll be in the hospital."
According to Stafford, the little holiday touch can bring joy to the families whose babies are patients in the NICU.
