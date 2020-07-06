NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The National Hockey League and NHL Players’ Association have reached a tentative agreement to return to play this season and extend their collective bargaining agreement.
The four-year extension of the CBA finalized Monday coupled with the sides’ agreement on protocols for training camps and games paves the way for hockey to resume this summer. Training camps would open July 13 and games would resume Aug. 1 if approved by the league’s board of governors and players’ executive committee and full membership.
The NHL is going straight to the playoffs with 24 teams resuming play. Those teams will travel to one of two “hub” cities July 26 for exhibition games. The qualifying round would begin Aug. 1.
Currently Edmonton and Toronto are expected to be the two hub cities that will host the 2020 postseason.
The Nashville Predators are set to face the Arizona Coyotes in a best-of-five playoff-qualifying round.
S O O N. #Preds | @ArizonaCoyotes pic.twitter.com/iMFmlPFlAG— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) May 26, 2020
If all goes according to plan the Stanley Cup will be awarded in October.
