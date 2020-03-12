NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The National Hockey League has suspended the season for an indeterminate period of time.
Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the suspension of the 2019-2020 season, starting with games scheduled for tonight.
“In light of ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus, and after consulting with medical experts and convening a conference call of the Board of Governors, the National Hockey League is announcing today that it will pause the 2019‑20 season beginning with tonight’s games."
The NHL has determined that, following the positive COVID-19 test result for an NBA player, that it would be prudent to not continue play at this time.
Given that the NBA and NHL share so many arenas and locker rooms increases the likelihood someone associated with the NHL would test positive at some point.
“...Our goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate, so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup. Until then, we thank NHL fans for your patience and hope you stay healthy.”
