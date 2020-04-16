Virus Outbreak NHL Hockey

Goals used by the NHL hockey club Nashville Predators are stored in a hallway in Bridgestone Arena, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The NHL announced Thursday it is suspending its season indefinitely in response to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

 Mark Humphrey

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - With many school districts operating through online learning plans, the NHL has opened a free online program to keep students and parents engaged at home. 

The Future Goals program is broken up into two online resources: the 'Hockey Scholar' and the 'Healthier Me'. 

The Hockey Scholar is a hockey-themed STEM curriculum for middle-school and elementary-school-aged students. Healthier Me, on the other-hand, is a program that provides elementary-school-aged students the tools they need to make healthy decisions. 

Teachers and parents can get started on the program's website by clicking here.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Content Producer

Sydney is a Pennsylvania native who joined the News4 team in May 2019 as a Content Producer. She graduated from Bloomsburg University, "Go Huskies!" Send her news tips and sports/entertainment ideas at sydney.warick@wsmv.com or on Twitter @sydneywaricktv.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.