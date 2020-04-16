NASHVILLE (WSMV) - With many school districts operating through online learning plans, the NHL has opened a free online program to keep students and parents engaged at home.
The Future Goals program is broken up into two online resources: the 'Hockey Scholar' and the 'Healthier Me'.
The Hockey Scholar is a hockey-themed STEM curriculum for middle-school and elementary-school-aged students. Healthier Me, on the other-hand, is a program that provides elementary-school-aged students the tools they need to make healthy decisions.
Teachers and parents can get started on the program's website by clicking here.
