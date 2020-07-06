Predators vs. Ducks - Oct. 22, 2019

The Nashville Predators celebrate a 6-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Bridgestone Arena on October 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

 John Russell

NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The NHL and NHL Players Association have come to an agreement for a return to play this season.

Negotiations are still underway, but if all pans out teams would report to training camp one week from today. Games would resume in two hub cities – one for each conference – in late July or early August with 24 teams participating in an expanded playoff format.

Currently Edmonton and Toronto are expected to be the two hub cities that will host the 2020 postseason.

The Nashville Predators are set to face the Arizona Coyotes in a best-of-five playoff-qualifying round.

If all goes according to plan the Stanley Cup will be awarded in October.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.