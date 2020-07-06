NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The NHL and NHL Players Association have come to an agreement for a return to play this season.
Negotiations are still underway, but if all pans out teams would report to training camp one week from today. Games would resume in two hub cities – one for each conference – in late July or early August with 24 teams participating in an expanded playoff format.
Currently Edmonton and Toronto are expected to be the two hub cities that will host the 2020 postseason.
The Nashville Predators are set to face the Arizona Coyotes in a best-of-five playoff-qualifying round.
S O O N. #Preds | @ArizonaCoyotes pic.twitter.com/iMFmlPFlAG— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) May 26, 2020
If all goes according to plan the Stanley Cup will be awarded in October.
