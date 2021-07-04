NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The loud celebration that comes along with the Fourth of July holiday isn’t always a good thing for your pets. Fireworks cause pets like dogs and cats to become frightened, confused, and scared during this time of the year.
Nashville Humane Association held its second annual Calming Companion event inside of the shelter Sunday evening between 6- 8pm. Volunteers spent two hours calming dogs by reading stories to them as the fireworks went off outside.
Kelsey Sorensen, one of the association's newest volunteers, thought this event was the cutest idea and it gave her the opportunity to spend time with these dogs that need a forever home. She says she empathizes with what these pets go through when they hire fireworks.
“I know it's easy to get caught up in the fun and festivities, and there's nothing wrong with that but there are negative impacts of that stuff too and so if you can just be a little mindful of maybe animals that might have a hard time or people that you know and even soldiers with PTSD,” said Sorensen, as she coddles one of the shelters puppies.
Sorensen was one of the 20 volunteers who spent time reading children books to the dogs in the kennel.
One in three dogs will go missing in their lifetime and only three to five percent of them have microchips, according to Becca Morris, with the Nashville Humane Association. Pets tend to run away from their homes during a series of fireworks during this holiday. NHA just recently introduced the Nose ID app, to help pet owners locate their missing pets more easily than normal.
“So, your dog's nose is actually like a thumbprint. It's unique to them. So, you scan your dog nose, and you live in this app with everyone else that's followed with the app as well and your dog can get home to you faster,” said Morris.
There are some calming techniques experts like Morris suggest pet owners use to help pets deal with the fireworks like listening to white noise, music, and reading to them.
“I mean it makes me feel happy because I think you know they won't be so anxious, and they won't be so scared. So, it's something nice for them and maybe it's something other people wouldn't think to do and maybe like reading to your pets at home because they might be scared,” said Sorensen.
Across the country, July 5th is one of the busiest times for animal shelters across the country because so many pets do run away from their homes.
If you have a missing pet, you should always contact your local animal shelter.
