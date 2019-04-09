Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to fill downtown for the NFL Draft later this month.
The city and the NFL are launching an app that could be an important part of your experience.
The app is called the Fan Mobile Pass and it will guide you through the experienced based on where you are.
If you’re standing on Broadway, it will tell you where the closest player appearance or autograph sessions may be happening.
The app goes live next week, but in the meantime users can get a QR code online. You will need to provide your name, email address, phone number, birthday, zip code and your favorite NFL team.
With the Fan Mobile Pass, users can get in virtual line for a chance to watch the draft right in front of the stage, enter for prizes and get event notifications.
The NFL Draft and the Fan Mobile Pass are free to anyone.
