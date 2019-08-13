NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The NFL is announcing new regulations in the size of bags that are not clear being carried in to pro-football stadiums like Nissan Stadium.
Starting in the 2019-2020 season, no bag larger than 4.5" x 6.5" will be allowed into NFL stadiums. Clear bags are generally more recommended, especially as an option to carry something larger inside.
The policy is in effect for all events inside Nissan Stadium, not just NFL games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.