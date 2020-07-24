(WSMV) - The NFL and the NFLPA have agreed to an agreement on the 2020 NFL season.
The deal includes an allowance for 16-member practice squads and also allows high-risk players the option to opt out from the upcoming season due to COVID-19 concerns.
The NFLPA said the board approved the deal in a 29-3 vote.
A statement after our Board of Representatives meeting: pic.twitter.com/0OEiuDArVS— NFLPA (@NFLPA) July 24, 2020
According to NFL Network, players who decide to opt out of the season have until August 3 to do so. Players choosing to opt out will also receive a stipend from the owners. The stipend will be $350,000 for medial opt outs and $150,000 for voluntary opt outs.
Details on two types of opt-outs, which are irrevocable and due 7 days from NFL-NFLPA deal being finalized:- High risk: $350,000 stipend with no offset, accrued/credited season - Voluntary: $150,000 salary advance, no accrued/credited seasonEither way, contract tolls.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 24, 2020
All preseason games have been canceled and NFL teams will have 80 roster spots for training camp, down 10 players from the normal 90 allowed roster spots. Teams have until August 16 to cut down to 80 players.
All players are to report to training camp Tuesday, July 28 except Houston and Kansas City because they are scheduled to play the Thursday night opener.
The NFL has also proposed a minimum salary cap of $175 million for 2021, while the 2020 season's salary cap sits at $198.2 million.
Any potential revenue lost during the season will be spread out over the next four years through 2024.
Teams may hold a maximum of 14 padded practices, but none may be held before August 17.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released the following statement:
Back to football pic.twitter.com/o8AiZtSt7k— Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) July 24, 2020
