The NFL, in announcing its schedule tonight, is hopeful for a season
Getty

(WSMV) - The NFL and the NFLPA have agreed to an agreement on the 2020 NFL season.

The deal includes an allowance for 16-member practice squads and also allows high-risk players the option to opt out from the upcoming season due to COVID-19 concerns. 

The NFLPA said the board approved the deal in a 29-3 vote. 

According to NFL Network, players who decide to opt out of the season have until August 3 to do so. Players choosing to opt out will also receive a stipend from the owners. The stipend will be $350,000 for medial opt outs and $150,000 for voluntary opt outs. 

All preseason games have been canceled and NFL teams will have 80 roster spots for training camp, down 10 players from the normal 90 allowed roster spots. Teams have until August 16 to cut down to 80 players. 

All players are to report to training camp Tuesday, July 28 except Houston and Kansas City because they are scheduled to play the Thursday night opener. 

The NFL has also proposed a minimum salary cap of $175 million for 2021, while the 2020 season's salary cap sits at $198.2 million. 

Any potential revenue lost during the season will be spread out over the next four years through 2024. 

Teams may hold a maximum of 14 padded practices, but none may be held before August 17. 

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released the following statement:

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.