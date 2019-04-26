NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The NFL is always looking to give back to the community and the draft is a great way to reach the needs of specific cities.
The NFL followed through on Friday on a mission it started on Wednesday.
Earlier this week the Titans along with NFL Draft prospects and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell packed 8,000 meals for kids.
On Friday they traveled to schools to hand the meals out.
Volunteers went to Napier Elementary to hand out the lunches as part of the Huddle to Hunger program.
It may seem like a lot of lunches, but it will only be enough to make sure the kids have meals for the weekend, which goes to show how much of an issue hunger is in Music City.
“In our service area, about 360,000 go to bed without knowing where their next meal is coming from,” said Courtney Blaise with Second Harvest Food Bank. “That’s about one in eight adults and one in five kids.”
At Wednesday’s packing event, the Titans donated $50 to both Second Harvest and The Bridge Ministry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.