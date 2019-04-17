Nashville is taking the NFL draft to a whole new level, a spokesperson told News4 Wednesday.
"Wherever we are, we really take on the character and life of the city that we're in," Senior Director of Event Operations for the NFL, Eric Finkelstein, said. Adding that bringing the draft to Music City gave the NFL the unique opportunity to build into its top destination: Lower Broadway. "The energy, the ability to layer in music as part of everything we're doing," Finkelstein explained.
This is the first time the draft will go from more of a theater setting, to what feels like an open concert, allowing for more fans than ever before. "We're really integrated into the city itself. It's not just a building with walls. I mean, there are no walls."
Last year in Dallas, the draft saw roughly 40,000 fans a day. Nashville is preparing to host at least 300,000, making it a springboard for one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.