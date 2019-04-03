Two years ago, Nashville hosted CMA fest and the Preds Playoff and it was absolutely packed. The weekend of the draft is expected to be even bigger than that with over 150,000 people a day.
The draft starts Thursday the 25th and runs until Saturday the 27th. Also on that Saturday, the Music City Marathon, a Jimmy Buffet concert and possibly a Preds playoff game. One solution to the overcrowding on Saturday is merging the Music City Marathon with the fan experience NFL draft party.
"They're opening early so the runners can go in, have a drink, listen to music and then do some of the fun games," Deana Ivey of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp tells me
The CVC says they need volunteers to run those games and work the NFL stage for live performances. If you do volunteer you can choose between shifts of four, six, or eight hours day. You get a free t-shirt, hat, free parking and a meal.
Spots are filling up fast.
“We only need about 135 more," Ivey says.
With so many events going on, how will Nashville handle crowd control? Ivey says they are partnering with Metro Police who will help with road closures and lots of security
“They’ve been working on it for months, nine months," Ivey tells me.
The first road closure is First Avenue this Friday at midnight. The full list is below
PHASE 1: APRIL 5 @ 12:01am – MAY 8 @ 11:59pm
1st Avenue: (Full Closure) Demonbreun to Church
(Local Access Only Until April 22nd)
Broadway: (Full Closure) 1st to 2nd
PHASE 2: APRIL 15 @12:01am – MAY 5 @ 11:59PM
Titans Way: (Full Closure) Russell Street to Victory Ave
Victory Lane: (Full Closure) Titans Way to South 2nd Street
1st Street: (Full Closure) Victory Ave to South 2nd Street
PHASE 3: APRIL 17 @12:01am – MAY 1 @ 11:59pm
Broadway: (Westbound delivery lane and northmost westbound lane) between 5th and 200’ east of 5th
*All lanes except delivery lane open for marathon
*Network set builds
PHASE 4: APRIL 19 @ 9:00pm – APRIL 22 @ 5:00am
Broadway: (Full Closure) 5th to 6th
*Portal build
PHASE 5: APRIL 22 @ 12:01am – APRIL 29 @ 11:59pm
Broadway: (Lane Closures) 2nd to 5th
Westbound delivery lane, northmost westbound lane, eastbound delivery lane, southmost eastbound lane
*Rolls into full closure on the 24th
*Broadway Audio/Video build
PHASE 6: APRIL 22 @ 12:01am – APRIL 29 @ 5:00am
1st Avenue: (Full Closure) Demonbreun to Korean Veterans Boulevard
PHASE 7: APRIL 24 @ 12:01am – APRIL 27 @ 11:59pm
Demonbreun: (Full Closure) 4th to 1st
3rd Avenue: (Full Closure) Demonbreun to Commerce
Bank Street: (Southmost Eastbound Lane Closure) 1st to 2nd
PHASE 8: APRIL 24 @ 12:01am – APRIL 28 @ 11:59pm
2nd Street: (Full Closure) Russell Street to Korean Veterans Boulevard
PHASE 9: APRIL 24 @ 12:01am – APRIL 29 @ 5:00am
2nd Avenue: (Full Closure) Demonbreun to Commerce
Broadway: (Full Closure) 2nd to 5th
Commerce: (Eastbound Lanes Closure) 2nd to 4th
*Local access only on 2nd & 3rd Avenue up to the 25th at 12:01am
*Local access for 2nd & 3rd Avenue resumes on 28th at 5:00am
PHASE 10: APRIL 24 @ 8:00pm – APRIL 27 @ 11:59pm
4th Avenue Closure Times:
4/24 8am – 4/25 5pm
4/25 10am – 4/26 5pm
4/26 10am – 4/27 11:59pm *Closed morning of the 27th for marathon
PHASE 11: APRIL 25 @ 12:01am – APRIL 27 @ 11:59pm
Korean Veterans Boulevard: (Westbound Right Turning Lane Closure) at 1st Avenue
PHASE 12: APRIL 28 @ 12:01am – APRIL 29 @ 11:59pm
Broadway: (Full Closure) 5th to 6th
*Portal strike
