Two years ago, Nashville hosted CMA fest and the Preds Playoff and it was absolutely packed. The weekend of the draft is expected to be even bigger than that with over 150,000 people a day.

The draft starts Thursday the 25th and runs until Saturday the 27th. Also on that Saturday, the Music City Marathon, a Jimmy Buffet concert and possibly a Preds playoff game. One solution to the overcrowding on Saturday is merging the Music City Marathon with the fan experience NFL draft party.

"They're opening early so the runners can go in, have a drink, listen to music and then do some of the fun games," Deana Ivey of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp tells me

The CVC says they need volunteers to run those games and work the NFL stage for live performances. If you do volunteer you can choose between shifts of four, six, or eight hours day. You get a free t-shirt, hat, free parking and a meal.

Spots are filling up fast.

“We only need about 135 more," Ivey says.

With so many events going on, how will Nashville handle crowd control? Ivey says they are partnering with Metro Police who will help with road closures and lots of security

“They’ve been working on it for months, nine months," Ivey tells me.

The first road closure is First Avenue this Friday at midnight. The full list is below

PHASE 1: APRIL 5 @ 12:01am – MAY 8 @ 11:59pm

1st Avenue: (Full Closure) Demonbreun to Church

(Local Access Only Until April 22nd)

Broadway: (Full Closure) 1st to 2nd

PHASE 2: APRIL 15 @12:01am – MAY 5 @ 11:59PM

Titans Way: (Full Closure) Russell Street to Victory Ave

Victory Lane: (Full Closure) Titans Way to South 2nd Street

1st Street: (Full Closure) Victory Ave to South 2nd Street

PHASE 3: APRIL 17 @12:01am – MAY 1 @ 11:59pm

Broadway: (Westbound delivery lane and northmost westbound lane) between 5th and 200’ east of 5th

*All lanes except delivery lane open for marathon

*Network set builds

PHASE 4: APRIL 19 @ 9:00pm – APRIL 22 @ 5:00am

Broadway: (Full Closure) 5th to 6th

*Portal build

PHASE 5: APRIL 22 @ 12:01am – APRIL 29 @ 11:59pm

Broadway: (Lane Closures) 2nd to 5th

Westbound delivery lane, northmost westbound lane, eastbound delivery lane, southmost eastbound lane

*Rolls into full closure on the 24th

*Broadway Audio/Video build

PHASE 6: APRIL 22 @ 12:01am – APRIL 29 @ 5:00am

1st Avenue: (Full Closure) Demonbreun to Korean Veterans Boulevard

PHASE 7: APRIL 24 @ 12:01am – APRIL 27 @ 11:59pm

Demonbreun: (Full Closure) 4th to 1st

3rd Avenue: (Full Closure) Demonbreun to Commerce

Bank Street: (Southmost Eastbound Lane Closure) 1st to 2nd

PHASE 8: APRIL 24 @ 12:01am – APRIL 28 @ 11:59pm

2nd Street: (Full Closure) Russell Street to Korean Veterans Boulevard

PHASE 9: APRIL 24 @ 12:01am – APRIL 29 @ 5:00am

2nd Avenue: (Full Closure) Demonbreun to Commerce

Broadway: (Full Closure) 2nd to 5th

Commerce: (Eastbound Lanes Closure) 2nd to 4th

*Local access only on 2nd & 3rd Avenue up to the 25th at 12:01am

*Local access for 2nd & 3rd Avenue resumes on 28th at 5:00am

PHASE 10: APRIL 24 @ 8:00pm – APRIL 27 @ 11:59pm

4th Avenue Closure Times:

4/24 8am – 4/25 5pm

4/25 10am – 4/26 5pm

4/26 10am – 4/27 11:59pm *Closed morning of the 27th for marathon

PHASE 11: APRIL 25 @ 12:01am – APRIL 27 @ 11:59pm

Korean Veterans Boulevard: (Westbound Right Turning Lane Closure) at 1st Avenue

PHASE 12: APRIL 28 @ 12:01am – APRIL 29 @ 11:59pm

Broadway: (Full Closure) 5th to 6th

*Portal strike

