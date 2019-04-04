The NFL Draft in downtown Nashville isn’t just for football fans.
There will be free concerts, games and activities for people to enjoy.
There’s a simple way to make sure you don’t miss anything at the draft, an app called the Fan Mobile Pass.
“You’ll hear about what events are starting up or you need to get over here to see this or if you want to participate in this opportunity or see this player, come over here,” said Tennessee Titans Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Stuart Spears.
The Mobile Pass app will be available to download. It will allow users to win prizes, backstage passes and ask the pro’s NFL draft questions and find out what performances are going on.
“Everything is free,” said Spears.
Starting with concerts from country music artists like Tim McGraw and Dierks Bentley.
On Thursday, April 25, three bands will perform, six bands will be on stage on Friday and five bands will close out the event on Saturday.
The music will range from country to rock, soul to pop. Parking at Nissan Stadium will be free.
If you’re downtown for dinner and drinks, Acme Feed and Seed, Hardrock Café, Underground, Ole Red, Kid Rock and Rock Bottom Brewery have been rented out by the NFL and will be closed to the public. Everything else on Broadway will be open to the public.
People will be able to watch the draft and concerts from wherever you are in the downtown area. The stage that will be under construction next week will be six stories tall and cover a block of Broadway.
Click to download the Fan Mobile Pass app
Concert lineup
Draft Main Stage, Lower Broadway
- Friday, April 26 – Tim McGraw
- Saturday, April 27 – Dierks Bentley
NFL Draft Experience Stage
Thursday, April 25
- New North (Americana)
- Striking Matches (alternative rock, pop rock and blues rock)
- Mikky Ekko (alternative)
Friday, April 26
- Willie Jones (country)
- Kid Politics (indie pop)
- Jessi Wilson (neo soul/rock)
- Charlie Worsham (country singer-songwriter)
- Jonny P (soul)
- Rayland Baxter (alternative)
Saturday, April 27
- Katie Schecter (Rock n Roll and soul)
- Jason Eskridge (soul)
- Three Star Revival (soul/jam/funk/Americana/rock)
- Andrew Combs (indie folk)
- Chip Esten (country/rock “Nashville” TV show star)
NFL Draft Experience
- Thursday, April 25: 12-10 p.m.
- Friday, April 26: 12-10 p.m.
- Saturday, April 27: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Items prohibited from the NFL Draft secured area
- No Guns, Knives, Other Weapons, or Dangerous Devices Of Any Kind
- No Backpacks or Luggage
- No coolers
- No Outside Alcoholic Beverages. Only Alcoholic Beverages Purchased From a Designated Official Event Vendor Are Allowed On Site.
- No Illegal Substances, Drugs, or Drug Paraphernalia
- No Fireworks
- No Laser Pointers
- No Pets (Except for Service Animals)
- No Drones or Other Remote-controlled Aerial or Ground-based Devices
- No Unauthorized Vending, Sales, Sampling, Solicitation, or Distribution of Materials Including Handbills, Flyers, Stickers, Beach Balls, Giveaways, etc. (Event Credentials Required)
- No Wagons or Pull-carts
- No Unauthorized Personal Transport Devices. Including: Bicycles, Roller Blades, Skateboards, Segways, Golf Carts, Mopeds, Scooters, Electric Scooters (Bird, Lime, Uber, Lyft, JUMP, Gotcha), or Any Personal Motorized Vehicles Other Than Wheelchairs or ADA Devices (Event Credentials Required)
- No Pedicabs or Pedal Taverns
- No Unauthorized Amplification Devices Permitted Which Disrupt Event Productions Including Handheld Megaphones
- No Noisemakers (Musical Instruments, Air Horns, Whistles, etc.)
- No Performances or Demonstrations of Any Type Outside of the Designated Freedom of Expression Zone
- No Pop-up Tents
- No Beach or Pole-style Umbrellas
- No Inserting Stakes, Poles or Any Other Objects Into the Ground or Use of Ropes, Cords, Tape, etc. to Reserve Space
- No Hammocks or Attaching Anything to Any Park Structures or Trees
- No Audio Records or Video Cameras
- No Camera Stands, Monopods, Tripods, Attachment Sticks or Selfie Sticks
- No Aerosol Containers of Any Kind
- No Sealed Containers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.