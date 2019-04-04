The NFL draft isn't just for football lovers. There will be free concerts, games, and activities for you and your family to enjoy, and there's a simple way to make sure you don't miss a beat.
A free and easy app called the fan mobile pass.
"You'll hear about what events are starting up or you need to get over here to see this or if you want to participate in this opportunity or see this player, come over here," Titans VP Stuart Spears tells me.
The mobile pass app will be available to download soon. It allows you to win prizes, backstage passes, ask the pro's NFL draft questions and find out what performances are going on.
"Everything is free, free, free," Spears says.
Starting with concerts from big name performers like Tim McGraw and Dierks Bentley. On Thursday April 25, three bands will perform, on Friday 6 bands and Saturday 5 bands will close out the event.
The music ranges from country to rock, soul and pop. Parking at Nissan stadium is free too.
If you're there for dinner and drinks, Acme, Hard Rock, Underground, Ole Red, Kid Rock and Rock Bottom Brewery will be rented out by the NFL..everywhere else on Broadway is open to the public.
You can watch the draft and free concerts from wherever you are downtown because The stage they are about to start building will be six stories tall and cover a block of Broadway.
Construction begins next week.
Here is how to download the app. https://nflepsilon.jebbit.com/kluemoef?L=Social&terr=US
Concert Lineup:
Draft Main Stage on Lower Broadway
Friday, April 26: Tim McGraw
Saturday, April 27: Dierks Bentley
NFL Draft Experience Stage
Thursday, April 25:
New North (Americana)
Striking Matches (alternative rock, pop rock and blues rock)
Mikky Ekko (alternative)
Friday, April 26:
Willie Jones (country)
Kid Politics (indie pop)
Jessi Wilson (neo soul/rock)
Charlie Worsham (country singer-songwriter)
Jonny P (soul)
Rayland Baxter (alternative)
Saturday, April 27:
Katie Schecter (Rock n Roll and soul)
Jason Eskridge (soul)
Three Star Revival (soul/jam/funk/Americana/rock)
Andrew Combs (indie folk)
Chip Esten (country/rock “Nashville” TV show star)
NFL Draft Experience hours of operation:
April 25 (Thursday): 12PM to 10PM
April 26 (Friday): 12PM to 10PM
April 27 (Saturday): 9AM to 6PM
Leave these at home:
No Guns, Knives, Other Weapons, or Dangerous Devices Of Any Kind
No Backpacks or Luggage
No coolers
No Outside Alcoholic Beverages. Only Alcoholic Beverages Purchased From a Designated Official Event Vendor Are Allowed On Site.
No Illegal Substances, Drugs, or Drug Paraphernalia
No Fireworks
No Laser Pointers
No Pets (Except for Service Animals)
No Drones or Other Remote-controlled Aerial or Ground-based Devices
No Unauthorized Vending, Sales, Sampling, Solicitation, or Distribution of Materials Including Handbills, Flyers, Stickers, Beach Balls, Giveaways, etc. (Event Credentials Required)
No Wagons or Pull-carts
No Unauthorized Personal Transport Devices. Including: Bicycles, Roller Blades, Skateboards, Segways, Golf Carts, Mopeds, Scooters, Electric Scooters (Bird, Lime, Uber, Lyft, JUMP, Gotcha), or Any Personal Motorized Vehicles Other Than Wheelchairs or ADA Devices (Event Credentials Required)
No Pedicabs or Pedal Taverns
No Unauthorized Amplification Devices Permitted Which Disrupt Event Productions Including Handheld Megaphones
No Noisemakers (Musical Instruments, Air Horns, Whistles, etc.)
No Performances or Demonstrations of Any Type Outside of the Designated Freedom of Expression Zone
No Pop-up Tents
No Beach or Pole-style Umbrellas
No Inserting Stakes, Poles or Any Other Objects Into the Ground or Use of Ropes, Cords, Tape, etc. to Reserve Space
No Hammocks or Attaching Anything to Any Park Structures or Trees
No Audio Records or Video Cameras
No Camera Stands, Monopods, Tripods, Attachment Sticks or Selfie Sticks
No Aerosol Containers of Any Kind
No Sealed Containers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.