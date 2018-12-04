NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The driver of a Dodge Challenger that was killed in a deadly hit-and-run in south Nashville overnight, David Barnett, is the older brother of Philadelphia Eagles Defensive End and former University of Tennessee player Derek Barnett, National Football League sources tell News4.
David Barnett died at the scene early Tuesday morning when a 1997 Ford Econoline van collided with Barnett's 2011 Dodge Challenger head-on at the intersection of Whittemore Lane and Burkitt Road just before 3:30 a.m.
Police said 47-year-old Felipe Castelblanco was driving the van when he crossed over into oncoming traffic.
Castelblanco allegedly walked away from the scene but was arrested nearby. Police said he smelled like alcohol, had bloodshot and watery eyes and was unsteady on his feet.
Castelblanco allegedly admitted to drinking whiskey before the crash.
He is charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, leaving the scene of a fatal crash, failure to render aid and failure to notify law enforcement and is being held on $100,000 bond.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have charged a driver in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in south Nashville.
A 1997 Ford Econoline van and a 2011 Dodge Challenger collided head-on at the intersection of Whittemore Lane and Burkitt Road just before 3:30 a.m.
Police said 47-year-old Felipe Castelblanco was driving the van when he crossed over into oncoming traffic.
The driver of the Challenger, 33-year-old David Barnett, died at the scene.
Castelblanco allegedly walked away from the scene but was arrested nearby. Police said he smelled like alcohol, had bloodshot and watery eyes and was unsteady on his feet.
Castelblanco allegedly admitted to drinking whiskey before the crash.
He is charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, leaving the scene of a fatal crash, failure to render aid and failure to notify law enforcement and is being held on $100,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.