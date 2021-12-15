NASHVILLE (WSMV) – NFL Alumni Health collaborated with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Tennessee Titans to host a COVID-19 vaccination event Tuesday in Nissan Stadium.

The event took place at the Wesley Mortgage Club Entrance inside the stadium from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations were available for anyone ages five and up. Flu vaccinations were also available.

Attendees met, received autographs, and took holiday photos with former NFL players during the event. Former Houston Oilers linebacker Al Smith and former Tennessee Titans quarterback Neil O’Donnell were in attendance.

Former Titans wide receiver Chris Sanders and former Titans Pro-Bowl safety Blaine Bishop were also at the event.

Other organizations that partnered for the event include the Tennessee Department of Health, the Metro Department of Health, and NashvilleHealth.

US COVID death toll tops 800,000, a year into vaccine drive The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 800,000 on Tuesday, a once-unimaginable figure seen as doubly tragic, given that more than 200,000 of those lives were lost after the vaccine became available practically for the asking last spring.

The event occurred on the same day that it was announced that U.S. COVID-19 death toll surpassed 800,000.