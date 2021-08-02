NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department is on the scene of an active residential fire near BNA airport.
According to NFD officials, crews were called to 1809 Olive Circle on reports of a fire around 6:11 p.m. When they arrived, the home was showing visible flames and smoke.
Two individuals were home at the time and got out of the home prior to the arrival of NFD personnel.
News4 is on the way to the scene to gather further information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.