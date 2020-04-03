  • Courtesy: Nashville Fire Department.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with a fire inside a parking garage. 

According to the fire department, at around 12:30 a.m. someone set a golf cart on fire inside a parking garage in the 300 block of Commerce Street on Wednesday, March 25. The fire was contained to a small corner of the garage. 

Commerce Street Fire Pic.png
Commerce Street Fire Pic 2.png

However, the fire cause substantial damage to the building and to adjoining businesses. 

Investigators are searching for the person seen in the pictures and video. 

Anyone who recognizes this person of interest should call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

 

