NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department rescued two dogs from an apartment fire on East Palestine Ave. Wednesday night in Madison.
The fire department says no injuries were reported. Crews were able to contain the fire at around 7:15 p.m. saving the building and the two dogs.
We are currently fighting an apartment fire at 201 E Palestine. There are no injuries to report at this time. This is an active scene so please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/IKjYKfNDjy— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) June 3, 2020
The fire at 201 E Palestine Ave has been contained. Crews remain on the scene to check for hot spots. Investigators are on the scene to determine a cause. This remains an active scene. pic.twitter.com/kA1bGefBFJ— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) June 4, 2020
The scene at 201 E Palestine is clear and our crews are back in service. Great work on saving the building and rescuing these 2 pups on the process. #NFDProud pic.twitter.com/DFtccmAqPk— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) June 4, 2020
The scene was cleared around 8 p.m.
