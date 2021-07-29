NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A person was taken to the hospital overnight after being run over by a party bus they were riding in downtown Nashville.
Nashville Fire officials tell us it happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday near Broadway and 14th Avenue North.
Metro Police said Jacob Day, 22, from Michigan, was reportedly sitting on the railing of the roofless party bus. Day fell off the railing and landed face first onto the roadway. The bus then ran over Day's legs after he fell onto the pavement.
Day was then taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for injuries. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Police said there were 15 people, including the driver, at the time of the accident. The bus is owned by Ronnie Stevenson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.