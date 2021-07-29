NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A person was taken to the hospital overnight after being run over by a party bus they were riding in downtown Nashville.
Nashville Fire officials tell us it happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday near Broadway and 14th Avenue North.
Bystanders reportedly told first responders that the rider fell from the party bus and the rear tires ran them over.
That person was then taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for injuries. The patient's current condition is unknown.
