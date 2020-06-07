NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is trying to determine what started a fatal house fire early Sunday morning.
Officials say dispatchers received a 911 call at 2:56 a.m. regarding a house on fire in the 300 block of East Thompson Lane.
Firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke coming from the back of the home. One person and a cat were found dead inside the home.
No other people were found inside and no other injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
