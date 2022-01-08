NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville Fire Department were able to evacuate six people from their home who had become sick from high carbon monoxide levels.
NFD crews arrived at a residence on the 1300 block of 14th Avenue South and found one adult and 5 children displaying “symptoms related to carbon monoxide exposure.” High levels were found in the home, according to Nashville Fire.
Crews suspect the water heater was not venting properly due to a build up of ice from the recent storm, according to Nashville Fire.
NFD said they were able to clear the ice and vent the area, bringing the carbon monoxide levels down from 600 ppm to livable conditions.
Nashville Fire reminds everyone to make sure their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are working properly and to regularly check their batteries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.