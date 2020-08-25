Neyland Stadium to be at 25 percent capacity for Vols home opener

KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The University of Tennessee announced on Tuesday how many fans can be in attendance at their first home game on the season.
Tennessee Athletics said Neyland Stadium will hold about 25 percent of the venues full capacity for the Volunteers home opener against Missouri on October 3.
Any fans in attendance will have to wear a mask and practice good social distancing measures.
"I can't overstate how much I empathize with the thousands of fans who won't get to experience gameday in Neyland Stadium this fall," Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer said in a statement on Tuesday. "These circumstances are beyond our control, and we understand the importance of playing our part to keep our community healthy. For those who will be with us in the stadium this season, please know that we are committed to creating the safest possible environment in and around Neyland Stadium."
Current UT students and active Tennessee Fund donors with season tickets will receive priority on 2020 football tickets. Current students will be able to request tickets on Sept. 23.
Vols also said their original season-ticket price hasn’t changed at this time.
To read more about the announcement, click here.
