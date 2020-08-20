NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Fresh off the heels of the massive “Fashion House” party in East Nashville, another ad for a party in Nashville is making rounds on social media.
However, this one is on government land and the organizers are charging admission. The party is planned for next weekend at the Percy Priest Cliffs and the US Army Corp of Engineers says they will deter any illegal activity, but the organizers says they won’t find any.
Ronald Melvin and Daniel O’Hanlon are recent Florida transplants and are the masterminds behind the promotion.
“We’re trying to create a music vibe, a different class of music and create a Coachella on the water,” said organizer Daniel O’Hanlon.
“We’re both just trying to give people hope that the world will go back to normal and there’s really nothing to do,” organizer Ronald Melvin added.
The Instagram post advertises contests, such as beer Olympics and a cliff jumping contest. The pair said they’re also going to have CPR certified staff on hand.
“If you don’t have a drink in your hand, we prefer for you to have a mask,” they added.
The Corps of Engineers said they were made aware of the event Thursday morning and confirmed the area where the party is supposed to be held includes private and government land.
A spokesperson for Mayor John Cooper called the event “deeply disappointing.”
Melvin and O’Hanlon say there are parties held at the cliffs all the time, and that there was one with hundreds of people at the same location just six weeks ago.
“I don’t think anybody could get mad at what we’re trying to do. This is something that’s going to continue to happen,” O’Hanlon said.
