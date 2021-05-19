NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators are set to face the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs this Friday at Bridgestone Arena.
Friday's game will mark the first time this year that the Preds will play in front of more than 12,000 fans in Music City.
News4 is joining in on the fun and will give away two sets of two tickets during News4 Today on Thursday and Friday morning.
To participate in the ticket sweepstakes, you need to watch News4 Today during the 6 a.m. show.
At the beginning of the show, a keyword will be given to viewers. Then, in between 6:30 and 7 a.m., a phone number will be given for viewers to call and provide the correct keyword.
The first and second callers who can provide the correct keyword are the winners, once their eligibility is confirmed.
Those winners will each receive two tickets to the Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes game on Friday, May 21 at 6 p.m..
See below for sweepstakes rules and eligibility:
