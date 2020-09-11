NBC Analyst and former NFL QB Chris Simms sat down with News 4 Sports Anchor Chris Harris about the Tennessee Titans. Here is part 1 of that interview

NBC Analyst and former NFL QB Chris Simms sat down with News 4 Sports Anchor Chris Harris about the Tennessee Titans.

Simms addressed the big signing of Jadeveon Clowney, who said he wanted to reunite with head coach Mike Vrabel.

Simms also discussed the offense and what we can expect from Ryan Tannehill.

And finally, Simms talked about the progression of Vrabel as a head coach. 

