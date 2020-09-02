The Linden Waldorf School in Nashville is taking a very unique approach to education right now.
Instead of going virtual, they've decided to take all of their classes outside.
"When we went into quarantine in March, we of course like every other independent school, we were looking for a way to have school safely in person," said Tricia Drake, the head of schools.
It's a cool concept born out of necessity and built in a hurry.
With help from parent volunteers, they created the design, obtained the permits, and completed the structures all within six weeks.
"So it was really a remarkable alignment of the stars," said Drake.
The classes are going well.
"They're engaged. They're focused. They're happy," said Drake.
For the students, it wasn't that big of a stretch.
The curriculum at the Linden Waldorf school already had a heavy emphasis on nature.
In fact Drake said they will likely remain outdoors long after Covid is gone.
Now that we've got these beautiful structures, we've got portable sinks, we have everything we need to operate our classrooms outside, there's no reason for us not to be out here all the time," said Drake.
It was a a bold and creative move considering they are the only school in the region to have permanent outdoor structures for all of their classes, and teaching the students there a valuable lesson.
"I think it gave them a real sense of ownership, and pride, and a little boost that you can have agency even in this world where you have so little control right now," said Drake.
Students can still enroll as the school is accepting new applications.
Carley
Now you may be wondering, what will they do, when theres inclement weather
well rain will not scare them inside students and teachers have rain gear
if severe weather hits they will move inside temporarily
and if its really bad, they may call a virutal school day
but the plan is to stay here outside for the majority of the school year
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.