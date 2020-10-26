NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – For the first time ever, the Symphony Ball will be televised due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
Every year since 1985, The Symphony Ball takes place at Schermerhorn Symphony Center. This year, it will be televised on Channel 4.
Country music superstar Maren Morris and Blues artist Keb’ Mo’ are this year’s Harmony Award recipients. News4’s Tracy Kornet will be the host.
"The Nashville Symphony is such an essential part of our community,” Rene LaSpina, WSMV Vice President & General Manager said in a statement on Monday, “and we are proud to support the musicians and the organization by partnering with them to bring this celebrated event to all of Nashville.”
The Symphony Ball telecast, An Evening in Harmony, will give viewers with the chance to donate to the Nashville Symphony via text. Symphony Ball 2020 will also host a virtual “Patron Party”, with food and drink options to be enjoyed in the comfort of your own home. For more information, you can email giving@nashvillesymphony.org.
“Like so many other organizations and individuals in our community, the Nashville Symphony has been dramatically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” co-chair Susan Holmes of the Nashville Symphony Ball says. “All concert activity has ground to a halt, and all of the musicians and a majority of the staff have been furloughed. We feel truly honored for this opportunity to support our beloved orchestra during this unprecedented time. The public’s support and participation in the Symphony Ball will provide a critical source of funding as an extremely limited staff works tirelessly to develop a plan to bring the musicians back to the stage.”
If you would like more information about this year’s Symphony Ball, click here.
