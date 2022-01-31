NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Thoughtful, giving, constantly caring for others are all descriptions of Middle Tennessee mom and grandmother Angela Wesson.
“Her heart is constantly in loving others and taking care of them,” Begin Anew Executive Director Heather Norvell said. “So, it's great to get to bless her today because she does so much for so many.”
Working hard to earn her High School Equivalency Diploma, Angela is a student with Begin Anew of Middle Tennessee. This is a nonprofit providing education and mentoring for people to overcome obstacles caused by poverty.
Angela thought that she was coming to class to meet with organization leaders. But she was shocked when the News4 Surprise Squad was there instead.
“I’m getting punked,” Wesson said. “Is Oprah jumping out?”
Wesson has raised school supplies for children in her community and collected over 250 coats for them as well. The Surprise Squad secretly found out about her greatest needs, and surprised her with new tires for her car.
And for her job as an overnight caregiver, we provided Wesson with bright-colored scrubs to help cheer up her patients.
"I cannot believe this,” Wesson said. “I am so shocked like I don't even know what to do. I wanted to start running and dancing. I don't even know!”
All of this was made possible by Dunkin, Nashville Runs on Dunkin.
“So, thank you from us. We are so excited and proud of you to see where this next chapter of your life takes you,” Loren Johnson from Dunkin said.
