NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Over the past three months three Nashville college students called police saying they were nearly abducted.

It's the kind of thing we hope never happens to you, but if it does, we want you to be prepared.

So went straight to the experts.

"There are two ways to make people stop attacking me: they can't see me anymore or they can't breathe anymore," said Bob Allen who is a former Metro Police officer. Allen now teaches self-defense courses at the Royal Range.

Allen said you should put space between you and your attacker.

Then get a reaction to get a result.

"And think, it doesn't have to be hard. You got touched in the eyeball just barely touched and went 'oh!'" said Allen.

Allen said if someone grabs your wrist, twist and pull.

"The closer we are the stronger we are," said Allen.

If one hand doesn't work, try two.

"So, if I can't get my hand out of that, I make a fist, I grab this one and I use two hands to pull away from that one hand grab you got," said Allen.

It's counterintuitive, but experts said to fight the urge to tense up.

Dead weight is harder to carry around.

If you do end up on the ground. kick with everything you have.

And remember once you do get away, keep going.

Allen said, as much as we love them, headphones are a bad idea, but tasers and pepper spray are a great idea.

