NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - You may have noticed, News4 reporter Shelby Sansone is now Shelby Stephens.
Shelby got married this week and refused to let COVID-19 stop her.
Your wedding day is supposed to be one of the best days of your life. You pick a beautiful venue, wear nice clothing, buy the right flowers and light that candle.
However, plans can change, and did they ever for Shelby and husband to be Zach Stephens.
Inside Nashville's Bridge Building, Shelby and Zach tied the knot, virtually.
And on the computer, family popped from Memphis to Sparta watching the online wedding, all waiting for five very popular words.
"You may kiss the bride."
