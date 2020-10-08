NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The first and only vice presidential debate is now in the books.
Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris squared off in Salt Lake City, Utah last night for a debate that wasn't nearly as contentious as the presidential debate a week earlier.
News4 Political Analyst Kent Syler touched on the key differences and the impacts on the viewer from Wednesday night's debate.
"I think they covered a lot of information tonight," Syler said. "There were the interruptions and the back-and-forth sometimes, but maybe just enough to keep it interesting."
Pence and Harris covered topics including the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy, taxes and more.
"I thought both did a good job of staying on subject and a little give and take."
