NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Children wearing masks inside schools has been a complicated topic of debate in Tennessee throughout the pandemic, now further complicated by Governor Bill Lee's latest executive order.

The order, which lets parents opt their children out of school mask mandates, has been criticized by state healthcare workers, school district officials and even a member of Governor Lee's own COVID-19 task force.

News4 Political Analyst and MTSU Political Science Professor Kent Syler says the governor's order was a move focused on compromise.

"Governor Lee's executive order pretty much just told parents that if they don't like their local school board's decision, they don't have to obey it when it comes to wearing masks in school," Syler said. "Generally, conservatives will say that the government closest to home governs best — so somewhere between Speaker [Cameron] Sexton wanting to have a special session and [Lt. Governor Randy] McNally wanting to leave it up to the communities, we have Governor Lee and I think Governor Lee is trying to make everyone happy."

Metro Nashville Public School board member Emily Booth Masters recently asked Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk if teachers who continue to enforce a mask mandate will be penalized.

Funk replied that he will not prosecute anyone for "keeping children safe."

Syler tells News4 that politically, the mask mandate issue in schools is an interesting and convoluted topic.

"I think the governor continues to try to make people on both sides happy," Syler said. "He's again trying to make the right wing folks happy, he's trying to address COVID, and he's trying to mediate somewhat between his speaker of the senate and speaker of the house."