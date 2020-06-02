NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – We're getting new insight into just how chaotic things became Saturday night as violence broke out in Nashville.
"There's a riot on Broadway," one woman who called 911 Saturday night said. "Yeah, there's a huge riot here on Broadway here in Nashville! Can you get lots of police please."
As the violence broke out, the calls came in and, when you listen to them, you can tell things begin to escalate quickly.
"They're throwing what look likes bombs that are exploding," one caller said.
"There's now gunfire on the streets," said another.
One call came in from an Uber driver, who saw Broadway like never before.
"Somebody is breaking a lot of glass," he said.
Many of the other calls came from tourists visiting Nashville.
"The protesters broke into boot barn and are looting the store now. They are trying to burn Margaritaville to the ground," one man said.
"Oh gosh! It's getting scary. I'm here with my family," a woman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.