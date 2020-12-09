NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Raising money for the Salvation Army Red Kettle is underway and News4 is joining the effort.
News4’s goal is to raise at least $1,000 for the effort by December 31st.
The money would go toward providing 100 meals to those living in encampments as the Salvation Army works with them on Rapid Rehousing Solutions.
It can also keep a family in their home with the lights on through rent and utility assistance.
Other efforts include providing space in the Salvation Army’s Learning Pods and Resource Hubs for families needing educational support with virtual learning, as well as, basic needs support for the household.
If you would like to donate, you can do that here.
